WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, September 20, the city of West Hollywood announced on its website that it is inviting the community to a series of free workshops as part of the forthcoming Art in Odd Places citywide public art festival.

Artists, curators, creatives, local businesses, and community members are invited to attend free workshops with Ed Woodham to learn about Art in Odd Places and how to participate in a citywide public art festival taking place in 2025. The workshops are taking place Tuesday, September 24, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center located at 8750 El Tovar Place, adjacent to the West Hollywood Library, and Friday, September 27, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Plummer Park Community Center, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard.

According to a news release from the city of WeHo website, Art in Odd Places presents visual and performance art in unexpected public spaces and aims to imagine public spaces for diverse social interaction and the unfettered exchange of ideas.

Woodam’s career in community-based art, education, and civic interventions spans over 45 years. A visual and performance artist, curator, and educator, he utilizes humor and irony to encourage close consideration of the urban environment. He created Art in Odd Places to present visual and performance art to reclaim public spaces in New York City and beyond.

The Art on the Outside Program is West Hollywood’s temporary art program that installs rotating artworks throughout the city. The artworks can include sculpture, murals, digital art, and other outdoor works. Most exhibitions remain on display between six months and three years. All projects are subject to the Art on the Outside Program Review and Approval Process. The program is funded through the Public Beautification & Art Fund.

For more details about participating in the Art in Odd Places workshops can contact Marcus Mitchell, West Hollywood’s Public Art Administrator, at mmitchell@weho.org or at (323) 848-3122. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.