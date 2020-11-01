SANTA MONICA — The Cultural Affairs Unit for the City of Santa Monica’s Economic Recovery Task has just began a new art of recovery project to capture all the local creativity to help restore the city’s economic, community, health recovery efforts.

The Art of Recovery is launching these projects within multiple different locations around the city like Main Street, Santa Monica Pier, and Downtown. During this time local artists work will display their work along the k-rail concrete safety dividers along Main Al Fresco dining and retail stores.

In celebration of Dia de los Muertos Los Angeles artist, Ricardo Soltero, presented larger than life sculptures from La Catrina will be on display for the publics viewing Saturday October 31- November 2, 2020 on the Santa Monica Pier and Downtown Santa Monica. More projects are soon to come the city will announce them on a rolling basis.

The Art Of Recovery will fund projects based on three circumstances: economic recovery, community connectedness and restorative justice, and public health and safety. The motive is to utilize public spacing by sharing lively and vibrant pieces of creativity to help improve in the community health. These projects will be aimed to help build relationships between the cities local artist, strengthen the connection between the artist and other sectors around the city, and spread awareness between the arts and the community. Artist will have the chance to attend meetings that will allow networking and collaboration on different spectrums.

Eligible candidates who can partake in the City of Santa Monica Cultural Affairs Art of Recovery Project are those who are “Los Angeles County-based artists of all stages of their career, as well as businesses and nonprofits with an official Santa Monica city limits address,” stated in City of Santa Monica Press Release. Upon request artist and businesses can be paired up by the Cultural Affairs Unit with other artists to create a collaborative piece, or artists can work independently. Submissions will be under view on a rolling basis until June 30, 2021. To apply and for more information can be found at santamonica.gov/arts/artofrecovery.