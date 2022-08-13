UNITED STATES—On Friday, August 12, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General (AG) Merrick Garland. Greene filed suit against Garland after he publicly announced that he “personally approved,” the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice to raid the Trump estate in Mar-a-Lago on August 5.

Rep. Greene made her announcement on Friday, just prior to introducing the articles of Impeachment.

“What they’ve been doing to President Trump is political persecution. Merrick Garland has abused his position of power as attorney general to politically persecute Joe Biden’s enemies…and the whole purpose of this is to prevent Trump from ever holding office.”



“So I’m on my way to the Capitol now,” Greene continued, and I’m introducing Articles of Impeachment against Merrick Garland because we cannot tolerate this in America where our great institutions are wielded and abused in such a way to defeat people’s enemies. That’s not what this is for and should never exist,” Greene stated.





A copy of the Articles of Impeachment can be found online on Rep. Greene’s website, on Twitter, and on Facebook. The information may also be found on Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social.



In section I 4-8 of the Impeachment Resolution Greene says, “Attorney General Garland’s failure to address the conflict of interests arising from the persecution of his employer, Joseph Biden Jr.’s political adversary, Donald J. Trump, demonstrates that he is unfit to hold the office of Attorney General.”



According to section II 18-22, “Attorney General Garland in his failure to uphold the oath he took, has by his actions, lost his trust of citizens of the United States to faithfully execute the laws of the United States without partisan bias.” In closing Rep. Greene indicated that by allowing the unsealing of the search warrant that AG Garland was in fact, “an attempt to intimidate, harass, and potentially disqualify a political challenger of President Joe Biden Jr.”



President Trump pled the 5th to the AG’s questioning and encouraged him to unseal the search warrant.