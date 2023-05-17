WASHINGTON DC—On Tuesday, May 16, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced in a press release that she filed articles of impeachment against the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Director Christopher Wray, “For facilitating the development of a Federal police force to intimidate, harass, and entrap American citizens that are deemed enemies of the Biden regime.”

Congresswoman Greene introduced the articles of impeachment against Director Wray on May 15th. In a six-page document, Greene gave examples of how Wray led the FBI in a partisan way.



Greene relayed how following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the Jackson vs. Dobbs case, Director Wray sought charges against Pro-Life Catholics within the Church, and targeted those who attended the Latin Mass, labeling them as “domestic terrorists.”



In 2020, there was an attempted kidnapping of Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer. During the investigation, investigators discovered that the alleged kidnappers, who Greene indicated were FBI informants, were involved in a kidnapping scheme with Governor Whitmer. The FBI informants were acquitted.



Congresswoman Greene then compared the difference between accusations against former President Donald J. Trump over allegedly taking what was believed to be classified documents, and when President Joe Biden was accused of storing classified documents at a university and within his home.



“On August 8, 2022, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, the home of former President Donald J. Trump, in search of classified documents. The documents in question were removed from the White House by the General Services Administration during the presidential transition and stored in a secure room at President Trump’s residence as agreed upon with the FBI and the National Archives and Records Administration.” Greene continued.

The following statements came directly from Rep. Greene’s press release:



“Regardless of the classification of the documents, President Trump broke no laws as he was fully entitled to declassify any documents of his choosing under the Presidential Records Act.”



“Joe Biden, however, was storing documents in his garage and in remote facilities from his time as a United States Senator and as Vice President. No law entitled Joe Biden to be in personal possession of classified documents at any time. And one has to wonder, how was Joe Biden even able to remove such highly sensitive documents from a SCIF in the first place? Joe Biden broke the law, but he was never treated like a criminal and national security threat like innocent President Trump was. It’s two-tiered justice.”



“It is unacceptable for the Director of the FBI or any civil officer to exercise his power in a way that targets one political class while doing favors for the other. Therefore, by the powers vested in Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, as a duly elected Member of the House of Representatives, she is officially introducing Articles of Impeachment against the corrupt FBI Director Christopher Wray.”