ENGLAND—On Wednesday May 6, the street artist Banksy unveiled on Instagram a new piece with the caption “Game Changer”. The painting displays a boy playing with a nurse action figure while a wastebasket sits behind him filled with traditional superhero action figures like Batman and Spiderman. Later on in the day it was revealed via their website that Bansky had donated the piece to UHS (University Hospital Southampton) in the UK. With Banksy’s consent and approval the hospital has entitled the piece, “Painting for Saints”.

In a statement released by the hospital, CEO Paula Head said, “It will be really valued by everyone in the hospital, as people get a moment in their busy lives to pause, reflect and appreciate this piece of art. It will no doubt also be a massive boost to morale for everyone who works and is cared for at our hospital.”

Along with the piece, Banksy included a note which read, “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white.”

The hospital stated that the painting will hang in their level C for patients and staff to view. They also said that after the UK’s national lock down is over the painting will be put on public display and auctioned off with all the proceedings going to NHS (National Health Services) charities.

In South East England, the region where the hospital is located, a total of 18,696 confirmed cases have been seen according to the UK government’s website. Nationally, the UK has had a total of 207,000 confirmed cases and a total of 30,615 deaths.

This donation comes amidst many actions being taken all around the globe to show appreciation for nurses, doctors, and all other first responders.