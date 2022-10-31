MALIBU—The city of Malibu Arts Commission invites local artists to submit work to be considered for its next public art exhibition, “Music-Inspired Art.”

“Many world-renowned musicians have lived and recorded in our community, and Malibu’s natural beauty and unique community have been the subject and inspiration of countless songs and music videos,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “I hope everyone in Malibu will join us for the opening reception, and come enjoy the music-inspired art that our local artists create.”

Local artists can submit original photographs, fine art, or three-dimensional artwork for consideration. The deadline to submit artwork is Sunday, November 6. Submissions may only be made online at www.MalibuMusic.ArtCall.org.

“Music-Inspired Art” will be on display from December 2022 through January 2023, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the gallery is free. The Malibu City Gallery is located at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road).

The Arts Commission will host a public opening reception for the exhibition on Sunday, December 4 at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Rd.).

For more details on the exhibition or the Malibu Arts Commission visit www.MalibuArtsCommission.org/MalibuMusic or email Community Services Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo at KRiesgo@MalibuCity.org.