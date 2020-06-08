BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, June 9, The Arts and Culture Commission of Beverly Hills will meet online to discuss the vandalism of City Public Artworks related to the protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

The City of Beverly Hills Community Services Department sent a memorandum to the Arts and Culture Commission to discuss the vandalism and clean up of at least six pieces of public artwork displayed around the city. These public displays of art include Barry Flanagan’s, “The Drummer,” Tom Friedman’s, “Takeaway,” Robert Graham’s, “Torso,” Roxy Paine’s “Erratic,” Tony Smith’s “Playground” and Ringo Starr’s “Peace & Love.”

The above listed artworks were vandalized on Saturday, May 30 during the city-wide protests and were successfully removed of graffiti on Sunday, May 31.

The Arts and Culture Commission was created exactly one year ago on June 8, 2019. Their mission is to promote and nurture the arts and cultural life of the city of Beverly Hills. The commission is doing so by increasing visibility of artwork and encouraging more arts and cultural activities in Beverly Hills.

The Commission typically holds their meetings on the second Tuesday of each month in City Hall, but in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic the meetings will be held by video conference.

The Arts and Culture Commission Meeting to be held on Tuesday, June 9 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. is open to the public. Members of the community may listen in via telephone at (916) 235-1420 or (888) 468-1195 (participant code 105093). Those who wish to offer comments in regards to the protests, vandalism or otherwise may email commentACC@beverlyhills.org. The meeting will be broadcast live at www.beverlyhills.org/watchlive as well as via BHTV Channel 10 on Spectrum Cable.