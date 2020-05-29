WOODLAND HILLS— On Tuesday, May 26, famous singer and actress Ashlee Simpson was seen with her husband and actor, Evan Ross in the Woodland Hills Neighborhood in Los Angeles, with Simpson showcasing her new baby bump on the outing.

Simpson, 35, is known for being a singer, actress, and songwriter and is sister to the famed Jessica Simpson. Ross, 31, is the son of the legendary singer Diana Ross and is the youngest of her children.

Ross and Simpson were married in 2014 and have one four-year-old child together named Jagger Snow Ross. Jagger has one step-sibling, 11-year-old Bronx Wentz, whom Simpson shares with ex, Pete Wentz. The couple revealed that they were adding a new baby boy to their family a couple of weeks ago in a gender reveal to Instagram.

The couple wore face masks as required for LA regulations and Ashlee also opted for disposable gloves. She wore a low cut black bodycon midi dress that revealed her baby bump while walking. She paired the dress with a black and rainbow stripe colored sheer duster with fluffy pink sandals. Simpson tied her hair back in a low bun and Ross wore a white backward cap with a charcoal T-shirt and black pants.

According to Daily Mail, Ashlee had been wanting another baby for a long time and the couple is excited to welcome the new baby and become a bigger family.

The couple is currently supporting the organization’s March of Dimes Mom and Baby #COVID-19 Intervention and Support Fund during this pandemic.