LOS FELIZ— Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson has upgraded to a five-bedroom five-bathroom home at Laughlin Park enclave in Los Feliz, this after calling it quits with her partner, Cara Delevingne.

Benson paid approximately $4.5 million for the 4,825 square foot Mediterranean-style estate. There are wood-beamed ceilings all over the house, along with wood cabinetry and deep green granite countertops in the kitchen area. The sunroom showcases the Palladian windows and a fireplace. The suite is located on the second floor in addition to the three additional bedrooms with three private balconies. There is also an extra bedroom suite on the ground level in the home with a wine storage and wet bar downstairs.

Laughlin Park was established in 1905 and acquires a long history of high-profile residents and homeowners including Natalie Portman, Kristen Stewart, Angelina Jolie, and more. The estate dates back to 1930 and acquired only two owners within the past 90 years.

Benson has had three Los Angeles home in the last few years, including a Pretty Little Liars memorabilia-filled house on Sunset Strip, sold in early 2017 for $2.7 million. Her most recent prior home was a 2,536 square foot three-bedroom residence in the same neighborhood, sold for $2.14 million in the beginning of this year.