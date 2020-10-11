SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Pier was witness to a physical fight, followed by the stabbing of three men on Saturday, October 10, which resulted in the arrest of three individuals in connection with the incident.

According to reports, police learned of a fight that broke out on the pier at around 8:30 p.m., and, at some point, one of the suspects pulled out a knife. This individual began attacking the others, as witnesses looked on, causing a commotion on the boardwalk.

About 20 minutes later, LAPD officers were able to report onto the scene of the crime, after being informed at their nearby substation, where they’re posted next to the pier, in cases when a situation needs police assistance.

By 10 p.m., the three suspects arrested were known to be the main individuals involved, and police were not aware of anyone else that was responsible for the incident. The total number of suspects is still unknown, at this time.

Of the three injured victims, one of them, who suffered the worst of the attack, was said to have been in stable condition, with no serious bodily harm. The other two victims were cleared by paramedics and in good condition.

It’s not clear what lead to the fight starting, but it doesn’t appear that all the individuals arrested were responsible for the stabbing, as only one of those suspects is responsible, while the others are an accessory to the crime.

Currently, authorities are not giving out any specific information about the suspects, as far as age, gender, ethnicity, etc., only describing them as adults, who are over the age of 18.

No other information will be released, until further notice.