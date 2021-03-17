SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department announced on Tuesday, March 15 that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed domestic violence and felony assault charges against Simco Warmsley Morris Jr., 52.

Simco is facing charges after assaulting a woman on March 11. The incident transpired at 7:32 a.m. when officers responded to an apartment building on the 1400 block of Lincoln Blvd. of a woman who reported her friend was being held against her will.

According to a press release from the SMPD, the individual who contacted them was calling from Los Angeles, and the Santa Monica’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) call-taker after her friend texted her asking for the police’s help after her boyfriend assaulted her and threatened to kill her and would not allow her to use the phone.

It was also reported to police that the victim was confined to a wheelchair and could not leave the residence. The SMPD’s Crisis Negotiations and SWAT teams responded and made several attempts to contact both the victim and Morris Jr., with no success. While investigating, authorities learned that Morris was on parole for 187 P.C. – Murder.

Concerned for the victim, officers entered the unit and made contact with the victim and the suspect without incident. The victim confirmed what the original caller related to authorites, and explained she was assaulted by the suspect throughout the night. The Santa Monica Fire Department treated the female victim who was later taken to a local hospital.

Morris has been charged with one count of 245(A)(1) P.C. – Assault with a Deadly Weapon and 273.5(A) P.C. – Felony Domestic Violence.

The Santa Monica Police Department is reminding residents who are in an emergency and not able to call 9-1-1 or to communicate verbally, they can contact police, fire and emergency medical dispatchers by sending a text directly to 911. The service is useful to those who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired and those who need help when an emergency is in progress and the caller is fearful of speaking or cannot talk.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence or knows someone who is, is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Santa Monica’s Domestic Violence Shelter hotline at 310-264-6644.