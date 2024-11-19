SANTA MONICA—On Friday, November 15, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a man was assaulted by the platform of the Expo Line at Bergamot Station on 26th Street and Olympic Boulevard.



The suspect fled the scene, reportedly running toward Michigan Avenue, and is still at large.



Santa Monica Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a nearby trauma center for treatment. The victim’s name has not been released to the public.



Canyon News reached out to Lieutenant Erika Aklufithe Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD)for more information on the incident but did not hear back in time for print.



Anyone who has more information on the incident, or may aid police in identifying the suspect is encouraged to call SMPD Watch Commander 24 hours a day at 310-458-8427 or the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department at (213)229-1700