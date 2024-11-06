SANTA MONICA—November 13, is the sentencing date of Anthony Francisco Jones, who was arrested for felony assault on April 11, by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) West Bureau officers for the physical and sexual assault and torture of 55-year-old, Mary Klein in an upscale neighborhood near Venice Beach. Later that night, Jones attacked a second victim, 53-year-old Sarah Alden who succumbed to her injuries. Mary Klein has now filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles alleging negligence in providing safety on the streets of LA.

Jones, who was 29 years old at the time of the assault is described on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Roster as being a black male standing 6’ 1” tall and weighing approximately 200 lbs.



Jones was charged with multiple felonies, including murder, attempted murder, rape, torture, and sodomy by force. He pleaded not guilty, but later admitted to the crimes and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.



Jones who was 36 years old at the time of sentencing received an additional 107 years to life in prison plus eight more years for mayhem.



The first attack happened in the 2700 block of Strong Drive. The victim was struck with a blunt object, knocking her unconscious. The victim made a YouTube video of her wounds following the attack. Klein had two black eyes, and the bruising nearly covered her entire face, and her teeth were knocked out.



She tells her interviewer in the video that she has a 5” blood clot near her brain stem that could be long-term.



She now has false teeth but did not wear them for the YouTube video. She indicated that it was for the sake of others to see the truth. Klein has used the trauma she has endured to become what she calls, “an advocate for safer streets.”