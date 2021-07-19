SANTA MONICA- On Sunday, August 18, at approximately 6:35 p.m., officers with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) were dispatched to the 1800 block of the beach in regards to a disturbance call.

Upon arrival, officers met with a victim who informed them that he was stabbed in the back with an unknown object. He provided the last known direction the suspect was traveling as well as a description. Officers were then flagged down by other witnesses who informed them that the suspect was waving a sharp object at people.

Officers located the suspect, James Smith, a 32-year old homeless man, a short distance away. Smith disobeyed commands from the officers and fled the scene. At one point he also collided into a man and made a slashing motion at him, while holding the object.

An officer then deployed his Taser at Smith, which immediately immobilized him, allowing officers to quickly take him into custody. Officers recovered a metal hinged compass on Smith, which was the weapon he used.

Smith was transported to a local area hospital, for the injuries he sustained from his fall. Smith is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident can contact Detective Murphy with the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8941, or by email at nicole.murphy@smgov.net.