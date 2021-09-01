BEVERLY HILLS—Assistant  Chief  Marc  Coopwood  advised  top  City  Officials  earlier  this  week  he  will  be  resigning from the his position on October 1 to pursue other opportunities in the private sector.

Coopwood came to the BHPD from the Sacramento Police Department in 2017 after serving for 22 years. He is also the Past President of the California Peace Officers’ Association.

“It has been one of the greatest honors and opportunities of my professional career to work with the women and men at BHPD and with our City leadership team. Together, we have created and advanced some key initiatives and policies to keep our community safe and secure,” said Coopwood.

During his tenure with the Beverly Hills police Department , Coopwood developed and implemented a comprehensive security infrastructure plan that has reduced crime annually since 2018.

He  was   responsible  for    increasing  diversity  and  hiring  over  35  police  officers  since  2017.  Under  his  leadership,  BHPD  became  better  connected  to  the  community  with  programming  such  as:  Geographical  Policing, the Citizen ’s Police Academy and the Chief’s Advisory Panel. He is also an active member of the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills.

Coopwood helped  to  lead  Beverly Hills through  civil  unrest  and  political  &  social  justice  protests  that  transpired for 32 consecutive weeks.

“During  one  of  the  most  challenging  times  in  the  history  of  the  Beverly  Hills  Police  Department, Marc’s  experience was invaluable in helping to keep  our community safe and secure,” said BHPD Chief Dominick Rivetti.

“I would like to thank Assistant Chief Coopwood for his meaningful       contributions and dedicated service to Beverly Hills,” said City Manager George Chavez.