BEVERLY HILLS—Assistant Chief Marc Coopwood advised top City Officials earlier this week he will be resigning from the his position on October 1 to pursue other opportunities in the private sector.

Coopwood came to the BHPD from the Sacramento Police Department in 2017 after serving for 22 years. He is also the Past President of the California Peace Officers’ Association.

“It has been one of the greatest honors and opportunities of my professional career to work with the women and men at BHPD and with our City leadership team. Together, we have created and advanced some key initiatives and policies to keep our community safe and secure,” said Coopwood.

During his tenure with the Beverly Hills police Department , Coopwood developed and implemented a comprehensive security infrastructure plan that has reduced crime annually since 2018.

He was responsible for increasing diversity and hiring over 35 police officers since 2017. Under his leadership, BHPD became better connected to the community with programming such as: Geographical Policing, the Citizen ’s Police Academy and the Chief’s Advisory Panel. He is also an active member of the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills.

Coopwood helped to lead Beverly Hills through civil unrest and political & social justice protests that transpired for 32 consecutive weeks.

“During one of the most challenging times in the history of the Beverly Hills Police Department, Marc’s experience was invaluable in helping to keep our community safe and secure,” said BHPD Chief Dominick Rivetti.

“I would like to thank Assistant Chief Coopwood for his meaningful contributions and dedicated service to Beverly Hills,” said City Manager George Chavez.