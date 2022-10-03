LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Richard Turner was charged on September 27 for sexually assaulting 10 girls while he worked at two schools in Los Angeles.

“A school is a place where our children should feel safe and protected by those who we are supposed to trust,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “It is crushing for the victims’ families and our education system when someone takes advantage of a youth.

I am grateful for the young women who stepped forward in this case to recount what happened to them. My office’s Bureau of Victim Services will provide any needed services or resources to help them on the path from being a victim to becoming a survivor.”

Turner, 64, was charged in case LA097786 with six counts each of sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery, four counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and one count each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation.

He worked as a trainer at two schools in the San Fernando Valley – Van Nuys High School and Birmingham Community Charter School. Between 2017 and this year, Turner allegedly sexually assaulted 10 student athletes who were seeking rehabilitation or recovery from playing sports.

Some of the alleged assaults transpired on campus, while other incidents occurred off campus.The case is still being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has additional details can contact the LAPD at (818) 374-5415 or (877) 527-3247 or LADA’s Bureau of Victim Services at (800) 380-3811.