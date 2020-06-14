UNITED STATES−On Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 9:30 p.m. protesters set Wendy’s fast food restaurant ablaze following the death of an Atlanta man during a struggle with a police officer that took place on Friday, June 12.

Public protests erupted and continued into Saturday, June 13, at 125 University Avenue in South West Atlanta, Georgia. During massive protests, Wendy’s was set ablaze. Video footage captured reveals a woman catching the fast-food restaurant on fire.

JUST IN: Police looking for woman they believe is responsible for setting Wendy's fire. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that can lead to arrests for those responsible:https://t.co/mx3eLZL0Ca pic.twitter.com/IRDRIbq4fN — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 14, 2020

Atlanta Police reportedly responded to a call that there was a man sleeping in his car in the drive-thru at Wendy’s on University Avenue. Police woke the man who as blocking the drive-thru causing others to drive around him.

According to a press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), responding officers identified the sleeping driver as Rashard Brooks, 27 of Atlanta Georgia. Officers were attempting to arrest Brooks after he reportedly failed a field sobriety test.

Brooks resisted arrest, and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, Brooks reportedly took one of the officer’s taser and had it pointed at the officer when Brooks was shot. Brooks was reportedly brought to an area hospital where he died during surgery. One of the officers was treated for injuries and released.

Atlanta Police blocked the on-ramps to I-85 on Saturday to keep protesters from escaping onto the interstate.

The GBI press release indicated, that the initial video footage came from a body cam that got knocked to the ground. Wendy’s was able to catch the struggle between the victim and the police officers on their surveillance cameras. GBI is in possession of this footage and indicated that the video would be released to the public.

The Atlanta Police Department identified the two officers involved in the shooting. Officer Garrett Rolfe has been terminated and Col.David Bronsan, who has been placed on administrative duty.

The Fulton County District Attorney, Paul L. Howard Jr. put out a media alert on Twitter requesting those with more information to call the tip line at 404-612-4903 or email DonaldHannah@fultoncountyga.gov

