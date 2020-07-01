AMERICA— On June 30, AT&T revealed that the company is going to continue to waive home Internet data overage charges for new and existing customers through September 30.

“That means new and existing AT&T Fiber and AT&T Internet customers can continue to video conference, binge shows and movies, play video games, etc., and won’t see overage charges on their home Internet bill,” the company’s statement says.

This announcement comes as coronavirus cases in the United States continue to rise. According to the CDC, there were 35,664 new cases and 370 deaths due to coronavirus on June 30. This leads to a total of 2,581,229 cases and 126,739 deaths in the U.S. to date.

AT&T isn’t the only company to waive fees amidst the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, UberEats waived delivery fees for some restaurants to encourage families to continue ordering. Additionally, Comcast has provided free internet for low-income families so that they may continue to be informed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Watson, Comcast Cable Chief Executive Officer, stated “During this extraordinary time, it is vital that as many Americans as possible stay connected to the internet – for education, work, and personal health reasons.”

AT&T also announced that they are committed to spending $3 billion for black-owned businesses. According to their website, they are nearly 90% of their way to their goal.

“Our commitment to ensuring that Black-owned businesses and other diverse businesses have the opportunity to work with AT&T is longstanding, sustainable and unwavering. Our commitment to these suppliers will continue beyond 2020; these are not short-term commitments,” said Susan A. Johnson, executive vice president – Global Connections & Supply Chain, AT&T. “We will continue to work closely with all suppliers to foster economic growth and innovation within the communities we serve.”