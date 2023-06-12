SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant to a suspect at an Inglewood residence on Friday, June 9, where the suspect after a several hour standoff allegedly killed himself.

The suspect, identified by authorities as Arthur Isaac, 36, was wanted for two violent felonies committed in the cities of Santa Monica and Inglewood.

At approximately 5 a.m. on June 9, the SMPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit arrived at a location in the 800 block of E. 65th Street in Inglewood to serve Isaac the warrant.

After a two-hour negotiation period with Isaac, trying to get him to exit the building, SWAT officers entered the premises to find him deceased. According to authorities, his death appeared to be caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Los Angeles County Coroner will be investigating the cause of Isaac’s death. No additional details about the case have been disclosed to the public.