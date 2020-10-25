CALIFORNIA— On October 22, 2020, the LAPD released a video warning civilians around the 77th area of a suspect who has been caught on camera. The suspect attempted to kidnap two children at different times.

According to the LAPD, the suspect is a Hispanic female (20-35 years old). She is around 5 feet 6 inches and weighs about 135 pounds. She has short brown hair and was wearing a white shirt, light green shorts, and dark slippers during the attempted kidnapping.

The crime took place on Sunday October 18, 2020 around 6 p.m. It was near a restaurant on the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue. In the released footage, it is clearly seen that the suspect made her way to the victims—a little boy and girl. As the victims were making their way into the car, the suspect tried to take the boy twice. The suspect claimed the little boy was her younger son. The victim screamed for help, going back to the restaurant. Behind, a citizen dressed in all black is seen waving his hands to the suspect in hopes of her leaving. Successfully, he scared away the suspect.

Thirty minutes later, the same suspect tried to strike again. It took place in the 8000 block of South Main Street. The suspect entered a gated apartment courtyard where several children were playing. There, she tried to take a 5-year-old boy and set out to leave with him. Family members who viewed the occurrence quickly took action and stopped the suspect.

According to the victim’s sister, she made gestures with her hands and face, asking him to come to her. She made funny faces in hopes to lure him. The brother started laughing and the suspect tried to lead him out. The sister has said that her brother seems fine for now, but he is more cautious and scared of going outside. From being a social little boy, he does not seem to talk as much now. The sister believes he is “traumatized.”

The family’s neighbor Norma Carrillo, viewed this interaction. She quickly notified her sister to try and stop the attempted kidnaping.

77th Street Area has an estimated population of 175,000 in around 11.9 square miles. Neighborhoods include: Crenshaw District (South of 52nd Street), Athens Park, Chesterfield Square, Gramercy Park, Hyde Park, Vermont Knolls, View Heights, Vermont Park and Morningside Park.