CALIFORNIA—On Monday, September 16, the Los Angeles Police Department Central Area Detectives disclosed a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping was arrested in downtown Los Angeles.

The LAPD reported on August 26, the suspect approached a mother and her three-year-old daughter who were sitting at the train station near Gateway Plaza. The suspect placed his finger on the daughter’s chest and kissed her on her forehead before reaching into her stroller. Once the suspect grabbed the harness of the stroller, the mother pushed the suspect away. He threatened to kill her as he removed a handsaw from his backpack before fleeing.

Follow-ups were conducted by Central Area Detectives the following week and the suspect was identified as Noel Gallegos, 35. On September 12, detectives discovered the suspect was in custody for an unrelated matter, booking number 6869895, with no bail.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed one count of 664/207 PC: Attempt Kidnap and two counts of 422 PC: Criminal Threats on Gallegos.

Anyone with details is asked to call the LAPD Central Area Detectives at (213) 833-3750. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.