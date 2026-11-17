SANTA MONICA—On November 16, at approximately 4:05 p.m., a man was reported to have jumped off the Santa Monica Pier. He did not resurface. According to onlookers, the man slapped a woman and then jumped off the Pier into the Pacific Ocean.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., the Santa Monica Harbor Guards from the Santa Monica Harbor Unit, found the man underwater, and pulled him onto the lifeguard boat. CPR was administered immediately.

Santa Monica Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene, hoisted him onto the pier, and continued lifesaving efforts, to no avail. He was declared dead at the scene. According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office, the individual’s name is being withheld, pending the notification of the next of kin.

The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating the case. Anyone who may have been present and has more information is encouraged to call SMPD at 310-458-8491. Canyon News reached out to SMPD Lt. Lewis Gilmour for a statement but did not hear back in time for print.

The following information came directly from the United States Lifesaving Association.

“USLA has calculated the chance that a person will fatally drown while attending a beach protected by USLA affiliated lifeguards at 1 in 18 million (.0000055%). This is based on the last ten years of reports from USLA affiliated lifeguard agencies, comparing estimated beach attendance to the number of drowning deaths in areas under lifeguard protection.”