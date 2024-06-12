HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Tuesday, June 12, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced that they battled an attic fire in the Hollywood Hills region. The fire was reported at 3:17 a.m. at 2067 N. Mt Olympus Drive.

Firefighters gathered furniture and belongings in the living space below the attic fire to cover with plastic and minimize water damage to the home.

Crews cut holes in the roof and breached the ceiling to gain attic access with hose lines from above and below. It took 32 firefighters 44 minutes to extinguish the stubborn flames throughout the attic.

There were no reported injuries during the fire. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.