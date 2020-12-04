UNITED STATES—On Wednesday, December 2, attorneys Lin Wood, and Sidney Powell attended the, “Save the Steal” rally in Valdosta, Georgia.

President Donald Trump was scheduled to attend the rally in support of Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler, and David Perdue, while Powell and Wood are there to fight for the integrity of the vote.

The rally started with the Pledge of Allegiance led by a member of the U.S. Marine Corps and his son followed by a prayer. Members of the crowd shouted, “4 More Years,” while waving flags that read: “Women for Trump,” “Tennessee for Trump,” “Trump-Pence 2020,” and more.

YouTube video depicts interviews where one woman stated, ”I just pray every day that the truth is revealed.”

“They [Loeffler and Perdue] are fantastic people who love their country and love their state. We must work hard and ensure they win,” said President Trump.

Neither Powell or Wood are affiliated with President Trump’s legal team. They have filed lawsuits on their own in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and other cities that have reported allegations of voter fraud.

Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, announced an audit that would trigger a full hand recount of the 2020 Presidential election.

Wood told the crowds not to vote in another rigged election.

“They have not earned your vote. Don’t you give it to them! Why, would you go back and vote in another rigged election for god’s sake? Fix it! You gotta fix it,” Wood exclaimed.

Powell, a former prosecutor who worked with the Department of Justice, and authored books including, “Don’t Lie to Me” has pushed to ensure the fairness of votes cast.

Wood, who is an Atlanta based lawyer has 43-years of litigation experience and challenged the state of Georgia in a lawsuit demanding fair elections.

According to reports, former Vice President Joe Biden has been termed as as President-elect by various news organizations. President Trump will hold his position as POTUS until January 20, 2021 when and if a new President is inaugurated.

In May 2020, a statement from the General Services Administration encouraged President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to make a peaceful transition of power. The statement by the GSA was made prior to the election. As of December 3, all votes have yet to be counted.