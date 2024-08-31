On August 30, 2024, a terrible big rig crash occurred in Madera California.

According to CHP Big Rig, the crash first hit the airwaves at 5:43AM. CHP dispatch said a big rig pulling doubles was involved in a collision with a Nissan Altima. By 6:33AM roads were closed to start an investigation.

The Fresno Bee later reported that the big rig smashed into a stopped 2017 Chrysler, flipping it then hit a 2013 Nissan Altima head on. The 21yr old Fresno man driving the 2017 Chrysler was injured and the 31yr old woman driving the Nissan Altima was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Big Rigs on Avenue 12

Big Rigs need considerable time to stop and not everyone is happy seeing them on Avenue 12. It would be nice if this road were widened to 4 lanes to accommodate traffic from new neighborhoods such as Riverstone.

Wrongful Death Claims

Families of loved ones killed by big rig drivers should be aware of what is called a Wrongful Death Claim. The insurance company does not need to, and will likely not inform you of this type of claim available to survivors left behind. Even when a truck driver is clearly at fault, an insurer may fight to delay or deny your claim as they’re often worth millions of dollars. While money will not bring a loved one back, this type of claim can at least hold responsible parties accountable and provide some sort of closure. It is what is available via the legal system. We mentioned this on our article about this crash and you can read more here about how wrongful death claims work.

Here’s a screenshot from Google Maps showing where the crash occurred: