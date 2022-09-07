BEVERLY HILLS-Following on from the enormous response to his stunning debut single ‘All I Wanna Do’ earlier this year, which has since garnered more than 50k streams and received praise from the likes of Earmilk, Los-Angeles based, Manhattan-born artist Austin Jay is now continuing the support for his forthcoming debut EP with his sultry new groove ‘Loving on You’.

“The music video for my current single dropped on friday, August 26. In the meantime, they can check out the music video for my debut single, “All I Wanna Do”.

‘Lovin On You’ is a Summer Jam that will burn up the clubs, blasting from car speakers up and down PCH all the way to the beach. Its euphoric joy, Austin has a powerful voice while his sound is dipped in classic throwback 90’s R&B.

Jay”s back to school new music video displays his smooth falsetto pipes, his charm that will make the girls swoon and catchy hooks that will launch him to the ranks of a pop star one day soon.

“As for upcoming shows, I am currently headlining Fright Fest at Six Flags Magic Mountain here in LA, so I have shows every weekend at the music festival throughout September-October in anticipation of my debut EP, “My Dark Paradise,” which will be released in November.

Adding about the new single, he said, “Loving on You is about the infatuation of new love. It’s about finding someone that you really care about and telling them, and not being ashamed of love. A lot of people think dramatic declarations of love are corny/cheesy, but really it’s healthy and needed more in life.”

A trap-indebted singer-songwriter with the charm and bearing of a modern pop star, Austin Jay is in many ways Los Angeles’s best-kept secret.

In 2019, Austin Jay earned his promising newcomer’s status with viral covers of Khalid’s ‘Location’ and Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’. He is also a dynamic live presence, earning a fanbase as the lead singer of the nationally touring band ‘Earth to Mars’.

On his debut single ‘All I Wanna Do’, Austin Jay combines his signature evocative vocals with otherworldly synth stabs and a hypnotic trap beat that is sure to turn heads. Austin seems like the next in a lineage of singers like Dominic Fike, Khalid, and Bruno Mars: aggressively all-genre, mixing trap beats, classic pop and rock music with strong vocals.

With big names in the industry starting to take notice, it seems likely that this will be the last year Austin Jay can be called a best-kept secret.

In terms of his EP, “I’m very excited because in November, “My Dark Paradise” (EP name) will launch with a string of live performances and parties. The venues are currently. a secret, in true Austin Jay fashion.

“However, since I love my fans with all my heart, the first 50 people who read this and go to my instagram (@daleaustinjay), give me a follow, and comment “CANYON” on my most recent post will have their name put down on the VIP Guestlist. As soon as tickets to the launch party are available, and the secret location is revealed, VIP Guests will be notified.”