HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal stabbing that transpired in Hollywood on Sunday, October 27.

The LAPD indicated the incident transpired on the 7100 block of Hawthorne Avenue near La Brea Avenue around 4 p.m. The incident happened near the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The victim was stabbed with a knife. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. According to reports, the police are searching for a Hispanic male, who stands 6 foot and 1 inch tall and weighs around 200 pounds. A motive for the stabbing has not yet been disclosed.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact the LAPD Tip-Line at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 or (1-877-527-3247).