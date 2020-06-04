AMERICA ⁠— YouTuber Myka Stauffer is reportedly under investigation after “rehoming” her adopted son Huxley. He suffered from several medical conditions including level 3 autism. On June 2, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Buzzfeed News about the investigation.

On May 26, Stauffer and her husband, James, posted an update to their YouTube channel regarding their son Huxley. The couple first announced they were adopting him on their channel in 2016. In the video update, they explain that once Huxley came home, there were a lot more special needs than they were aware of. “After multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit in his medical needs. He needed more.” They decided to “rehome” him to a family they felt was a “better fit”.

The County Sheriff’s Office stated that many individuals phoned in expressing concern for Huxley. The Stauffers mentioned in the update they would not go into detail in order to protect the boy. The lack of detail was expressed as the reason for concern from some of the callers.

Tracy Whited, the office’s community and media relations manager, confirmed Huxley is not missing. So far, they believe that “the appropriate process is occurring.” However, Whited clarified authorities would continue investigating the safety of the Stauffers’ other four children.

In their video, the Stauffers mention that Huxley’s new mother has medical training. This is one of the reasons they believe the “rehoming” to be for the good of the child.

Huxley was diagnosed with medical conditions both before and while living with the Stauffers. Before his adoption, the Stauffers mentioned he had been diagnosed with a brain cyst. In a blogpost Myka Stauffer wrote for Bump in April 2019, she mentioned Huxley seeming “profoundly developmentally delayed.” It was then discovered he had a stroke in utero. She also describes him later being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder level 3.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s office stated they would refrain from public updates on the investigation for the privacy of Huxley and the rest of the Stauffer children.