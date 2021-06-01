LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mission Area Juvenile Division are asking for the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Katherine Almanza. On Monday, May 24, around 6:55 p.m., Katherine left her foster home and has not returned home.

Katherine’s foster mother advised that the teen suffers from ADHD, Depression, and attempted suicide in the past and left medications that she needs. Almanza is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair, brown eyes, and wears braces. She stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall, heavy build, has a medium complexion and weighs approximately 205 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, and black boots.

Anyone who has seen or has any information on the whereabouts of Katherine Almanza is asked to contact Mission Area Juvenile Detectives, at 818-838-9810 or 818-838-9800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most Keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts. Reference DR# 21-1909047.