UNITED STATES—Auto-trading solutions are rapidly becoming the go-to solution for millions of individuals, small businesses, and institutions that put capital at risk in the global securities markets. What developments in the automated trading space are attracting so much attention and changing the way people pursue profits? There are many answers to that question, some more obvious than others. But the main thrust behind the growth of automated trading is a combination of simplicity with intelligence.

In addition to AI (artificial intelligence) and various forms of algorithmic buying and selling, brokers, programmers, and software companies are transforming the industry in a way that gives individuals a chance to compete on a level playing field with huge hedge funds, government agencies, banks, and wealthy investors. That’s all good news. For new and experienced market watchers who want to prepare themselves with the latest information, it’s imperative to know about the latest developments in automated trading. The following pertinent points summarize the current state of automated solutions.

Non-Emotional Trading

While most of the media’s focus on the topic of automated securities transactions is related to AI and the wizardry of rapid analysis, there are other reasons for the soaring popularity of automated trading. One of the unsung features is emotionless buying and selling. When all positions are initiated and ended based on rules, there’s no room for the potentially harmful role of human emotions. If you have issues with debt, AI can help keep your level of investment comfortable and under control.

Traditional securities transactions, the non-automated kind, are susceptible to the pernicious component of emotional fickleness. It’s human nature, really. People either can’t pull the trigger on an otherwise excellent trade, or they are fearful of exiting a deteriorating position because their emotional impulses tell them it will eventually improve. There’s a long list of possible damages caused by human emotion. Automation and algorithmic-based systems suffer no such fault.

Time Saving Solution

For the majority of individuals who do their investing from home on a casual basis, the most relevant aspect of automated trading solutions is the amount of time they save. Even the simplest auto-based algorithms can free people from their screens. The set it and forget it feature of most automation solutions is the main selling factor for those who must hold down 9-to-5 jobs and thus have little time to watch price action unfold in real-time, day after day.

Historical Data

Number cruncher types who enjoy digging up vast databases to glean opportunities have a lot to gain from automation. That’s because extensive historical data exists for almost every asset class in existence. Leveraging the power of trends, wave patterns, and long-term price fluctuations is one of the many tools available on nearly every automated trading retail product, app, system, and custom-made program.

Rules & Technical Indicators

The beauty of an automated trading-oriented strategy is that the user can impose as many rules as they desire. Along with personalized rules, systems let people run technical indicators on data sets and investment candidates. A traditional blue-chip stock enthusiast might pre-select shares within a certain price range, capitalization rate, volatility level, and other parameters. In addition to that fine-tuned screening method, they could also run each short-list stock through a series of TIs (technical indicators), eliminating ones that don’t meet certain criteria.

No Programming Skill Required

Another major point in favor of auto-trader systems, in general, is that, unlike in past years, users don’t need to know any programming languages. Simple text-based commands are enough to set rules, impose screening criteria, and create dozens of other rules-based scenarios. There are two kinds of products available. One category offers a template that requires little adjustment. The other is more customizable in that users can vary all the parameters, add unique rules, and adjust screening limits.

Efficiency, Speed, and Results

For most part-time and casual investors who work full-time jobs, it’s not just the time saving feature that delivers high value. There’s also the efficiency factor related to algorithmic processes. The latest automated trading solutions can scan and evaluate thousands of possible securities and see whether they meet the investor’s pre-set criteria. That kind of efficient operation translates to a speedy selection of worthwhile investment instruments.

Plus, the automated systems can execute orders instantaneously. One of the most obvious outcomes is more profitable trading. Actually, the potential for greater earnings from automated trading techniques is based on a combination of all the factors listed above. The ones with the greatest potential to boost profits include enhanced speed, the need for no programming skills on the part of users, the vast availability of historical data sets, the ability to analyze databases quickly, rules-based decision-making, deployment of as many as 100 technical indicators, and more.