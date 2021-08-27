UNITED STATES—This should come to no surprise to the people who know me: I hate the summer. I’m not an extreme heat person, so the heat makes me annoyed, irritable and sometimes not a gun person to be around. With that said, I am so happy the month of August is about to come to an end and we are about to usher in September and the start of fall.

Fall is hands down my absolute favorite season of the four seasons. One of the biggest is the change in weather. The fall season or autumn depending on who you speak to delivers the best weather. It is not too hot, it is not too cold, it is that perfect medium where weather falls anywhere between 50 to 70 degrees. Give or take a little depending on how close to fall we are and how deep into fall we are.

Beyond the weather, you have the start of football season. No people, I am not referring to NFL, I’m referring to collegiate football. College football is the perfect outing for family and friends. You get to tailgate you get to watch sports, you get to root on your favorite team, you get to wear sports entire, it’s just a fun and festive time frame people. College football is just way more competitive than professional football and I would always choose college over NFL anytime people.

We’ve talked about weather, we’ve talked about sports, now let’s talking about the clothing. You get to wear all those fall clothing items that have been stuffed in your closet or drawers that you have been eager to wear. I mean those sweaters, those jeans, those sweat pants, hats, jackets, coats, shoes, the list goes on and on America. I have so many clothes in my closet that I simply cannot wait to start to putting on those clothes in the next couple of weeks, plus it will also help me cleanout and organize what I should keep and what should be tossed soon.

Another great thing about fall is the food. This is that time that many people get back into the kitchen and start crafting those falls dishes. Chili, pot roast, beef roast, stews and a host of other dishes that stick to the bones during the chilly days of fall as we usher in winter. In addition, you have the return of all thinks pumpkin, Cider mills, all things apple and so much more.

If you’re not excited about fall yet, just wait we are indeed getting much closer because my favorite time of fall is the holidays. I mean we have Labor Day which typically is summer, but because it’s September I consider it fall. We have my favorite holiday of the entire year Halloween, where you get to take your kids trick-or-treating, the opportunity to dress and behave like someone else, that candy and of course all things spooky, scary and thrilling. Start thinking about your favorite horror movies people.

Beyond Halloween, we have Thanksgiving the holiday that is all about food and family. It is the feast of the year and it is just so exciting having that opportunity to spend time with family and to actually enjoy a great meal and laugh about good ole times. Then we usher in one of the biggest shopping days of the year in Black Friday. It was a bit dismal in 2020 because of COVID-19, and it might still be impacted in 2021, with mask wearing and capacity limits implemented in many places of business to ensure safety for patrons.

With that said, you get the opportunity to receive some of the best shopping deals of the entire year, so if you plan ahead and think in advance it’s a perfect time to get all of your Christmas shopping down in one swoop and not stress about things as December ushers itself in. I sure hope I have given you a lot to think about when it comes to fall, but if there is something I missed share your thoughts on other things that makes fall the perfect season people.