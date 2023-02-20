HACIENDA HEIGHTS—On Saturday, February 18, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Bishop David O’Connell, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles County, was shot and killed at his residence. He was 69 years of age.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, O’Connell was found at his Hacienda Heights residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



On February 18, the Archbishop of Los Angeles, Most Reverend Jose’ H. Gomez announced the death of Bishop O’Connell at the Saturday evening Mass:



“Our beloved Auxillary Bishop David O’Connell has passed away unexpectedly. It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness. As a Priest, and later a Bishop here in Los Angeles for forty-five years. Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for our Blessed Mother. He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor, and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life were honored and protected.”



“He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. I know we all will. Please join me in praying for Bishop Dave and for his family in Ireland. May Our Lady of Guadalupe wrap him in the mantle of her love, and may the angels lead him into paradise, and may he rest in peace,” Archbishop Gomez concluded.



On February 19, Gomez made the following statement:



“We learned early this morning from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office that they have determined that the death of Auxillary Bishop David O’Connell yesterday was a homicide. We are deeply disturbed and saddened by this news,” the Archbishop stated.



This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.



Bishop O’Connell was appointed as Auxillary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 2015. He also served as the Episcopal Vicar of the San Gabriel Pastoral Region.



