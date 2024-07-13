HOLLYWOOD—She has to be one of the best female villains I can recall in a long time in the soap opera arena. I am referring to “General Hospital’s” Ava Jerome. Ava was a villain when she arrived to town murdering Connie Falconeri in cold blood, getting pregnant with Avery to protect herself from being murdered by Sonny, she spilled the truth about Sonny murdering AJ to Michael, she slept with her daughter Kiki’s boyfriend, Morgan, not to mention she tampered with his meds leading to his death and she kept the truth about Valentin’s role in Nikolas’ demise from the Cassadine family.

Shall I continue? I mean she has tried to reform herself, but it’s not working, and wicked Ava is back. How so? She has known about Sonny’s meds being tampered with and kept mum; she has been angling to cause his blood to boil to cause a spinout where he loses custody of Avery. Ava, you truly have to think because the skeletons in your closet are just as big as Sonny’s. You both might push things in a direction where someone else ends up getting custody of Avery.

Ava decided to release that recording of Natalia to Nina’s magazine thinking her fingerprints wouldn’t be all over the reveal. It was easily discovered and it seems Ava has made more enemies and Trina is seeing a side of her boss she never expected. Yeah, Ava was frantic trying to get Trina to spy on Josslyn for gossip on Sonny that she can utilize in her battle to get custody of Avery.

Trina was taken aback and Joss warned her pal to steer clear and to not get involved in any fashion. Smart intel. Nina fired the editor-in-chief who decided to publish that story without her approval. Yeah, it makes Nina look bad that such a story ran on her ex. If Nina wasn’t an enemy of Ava’s before she definitely is now. That’s amazing that Nina is gaining allies back after the FCC debacle while Ava is losing allies left and right America.

Blaze lost her record deal, her outing is a bit dicey because Ava did it without realizing all the people that would be hurt in the process including Kristina, Blaze, Alexis, Molly, Sam, Natalia, Sonny, Lucy, Maxie, Lois, etc. Sonny was well aware, Natalia did her best to apologize, but I think she is out for Ava’s blood and I think a ton of others are as well. However, nothing was more exciting than witnessing Alexis go toe-to-toe with Ava.

Alexis has an axe to grind after Ava played a role in her losing her law license. Alexis can practice law again and she plans to go for Ava’s jugular and that scene between those two ladies was perfecto. Nancy Grahn should be dusting off her mantle place for another possible Emmy because I LOVE that narrative that the writers are giving the character who has had plenty of juicy storylines over the years.

This war is about to get ugly and I want to see Ava FINALLY pay for her sins from the past and Alexis get a win. Does that mean I want to see Ava die? Not quite, but a dance with the Grim Reaper would be fun to see. It was a sad weak with the loss of Michael Easton who has portrayed Finn as he went to rehab after that scare with Violet. So Chase and Brook Lynn are about to be tested with them raising Violet. This will be a tale of signs if their marriage can last the rest.

Maxie and Spinelli are still dancing around their relationship, but it sems to be headed in the right direction. Cody and Sasha are about to take their relationship to the next level but were interrupted by Gio playing his musical instrument. With that said, who is Gio’s love interest, I feel like the writers want it to be Trina, but Gio has better chemistry with Dex, even though the former couple is trying to rekindle the spark. Joss and Gio’s chemistry is pretty strong.

Not to mention I feel like Drew is flirting with Jordan, Nina and Willow. Something seems strange between Drew and Willow, like a small romantic spark is building as he begins his political campaign. Well that exploded, because Willow and Drew shared a kiss that was spotted by Sasha, of all people. Wow, mother and daughter have the hots for the same guy. I wonder how this is going to play out. I felt Jordan and Drew might become something for a minute, but his chemistry with Nina is fire and Sasha learned about their tryst this week.

Yeah, Cody finally deciding to tell Mac he’s his son after being in Port Charles almost what two years now, is DOA (Dead on Arrival). I don’t care, I don’t think anyone cares to be honest. It dragged way too long, I’m sorry.

Another tale that is quickly losing steam is the Pikeman saga involving Valentin, Brennan, Anna and Jason. It was intriguing at first, but the writers are NOT giving the audience anything for us to sink our teeth into. Why should we care if we’re not getting any information that is going to help us connect the pieces. It feels like two years on this storyline too. You cannot drag stories this long because the audience just simply loses its interest in them, which “GH” does worse than any other soap opera still airing on TV.