WOODLAND HILLS— The Los Angeles headquartered B. Riley Financial announced Wednesday, July 22 they will be moving into the BentallGreenOak Firm under a 10-year lease.

B. Riley stands as a publicly traded and diversified financial services company and has “over 1,000 employees and operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries which provide a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals,” according to their website.

The company will be moving its current Woodland Hills location to the Class A office building off of 101 Freeway near Lindero Canyon Road.

The commercial real estate company CBRE helped with the transition and helped procure the 18,000 square-foot building for the company. CBRE’s Matthew Hyne headed the sell by representing B.Riley. Hyne said in a statement this move has been in the works before the pandemic hit and that they finally decided to take the plunge:

“We started this process pre-COVID and ended up signing it during the pandemic,” he said. “Getting consensus to move the company’s office to another market on top of committing to a long-term lease in these uncertain times was challenging but we got it done…The landlord was able to work with our client and address many cost and liability issues that were not available pre-COVID.”

The official new address is 30870 Russell Ranch Road in Westlake Village.