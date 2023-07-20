SANTA MONICA—The Los Angeles County Public Health Department continued to warn beachgoers this week after the department released a bacteria alert for Santa Monica, Malibu, and Marina Del Rey beaches on Monday, July 17.

Officials cautioned individuals planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following locations:

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey, the entire swim area.

“These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested,” the Los Angeles County Public Health Department said in the alert.

To view the map of beach up-to-date water quality and for more information, visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.