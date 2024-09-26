UNITED STATES—Jeez, I cannot believe the way that some people act in public. Look, I’m just going to put the retailer name out there because I don’t think it matters. I was at Target, who doesn’t shop at this place because they pretty much have everything, especially when it comes to ‘Household Essentials.’ With that said, I had placed an order online for store pickup.

Yes, it was something that started during the pandemic when you weren’t able to shop in person. As a result, I planned to be in and out as I was taking care of some errands earlier in the day before work. As I enter the establishment, I hear some slight yelling. I didn’t think much of it, but then as I get closer to the pickup line, I see one woman loudly talking.

Then it hits me, this woman is arguing with another woman. Ok, people have slight arguments, no big deal, but the arguing gets louder and I start looking around. I know I wasn’t the only person looking around to see what is going on. Before you know it, the other lady who is a bit of a smaller docile woman starts making snarky comments to the other woman.

I have no clue what these ladies were arguing about, but it was embarrassing to witness. I mean there are other people in the establishment, people going about their day handling errands and picking up items. Some people had their children with them. The one good thing was the women weren’t cursing, but their voices were loud enough that it couldn’t be ignored.

My first thought, is someone from the company like a manager or someone in a power position about to come out and diffuse the situation? No, that did not happen, not at all. The ladies continued bickering and it became apparent that one of the women cut or moved the other’s cart without permission. The other woman was in shambles about it and apparently the women had a tiff before I had entered the establishment. Both ladies were saying snippy marks under one another’s breath. So it was just intensifying the tension.

My frustration was more so that these women are not looking around the store to see how people are looking at them. They are embarrassing themselves and it felt like they don’t care. Why do people exhibit such bad behavior in a public sphere with no qualms about it at all? I think some people have no self-awareness. This is who they are take it or leave it. At the same time, you have those people who are complete jerks.

They know it and they don’t care how people perceive them. Kudos to those individuals, as a lot of Americans don’t like to be judged and be placed on a pedestal as the entire world is judging who they are and how they behave. What I’m trying to say here is that people shouldn’t want a spotlight put on them for the wrong reasons.

If you’re in a public space the last thing you want is someone to record your bad behavior. With the power of the internet nowadays it could be the end of your career or social media prowess if people are not pleased with what they’ve seen. Remember you’re always being watched, even when you think you are not.