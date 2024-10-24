UNITED STATES—I do believe that a person’s bad energy can impact your good energy. I know a person who is just fueled with bad energy all the time and it literally drives me nuts. The first thing that always seems to come out of their mouths.

The moment you indicate frustration verbally or visually they act like you have committed a crime. The day has just started and you’re already spewing everything bad and for what? You know what response I hear from the person, “Oh, I’ve always been negative my entire life.” My response, “That’s simply an excuse.” You choose to be negative because you want to.

Yes, I’m a firm believer that bad things happen to good people, it is just life, but you don’t allow those things to dictate your life. You fight, you try to overcome, and you see the glimmers of light and hope that exist. I have stopped allowing people to take my good aura of energy away from me because they might be in a foul mood.

Now, I don’t believe you can be happy 24/7, that is just not plausible and possible in the world that we live in. You’re going to be running late for work sometimes, you’ll be stuck in traffic, the kids are annoying you, you’re stressed about work, finances are problematic, family stress, the list goes on and on. Sometimes when you are having a bad day, just take a moment and breathe. Maybe the breathing doesn’t work, scream, shout, let out your frustration, but do it in a positive way.

Don’t go beat up someone, don’t break something, unless you’re going to one of those rage rooms that allows you to unleash your frustration or stress in a constructive way that doesn’t hurt or harm anyone in the worst possible way. I do believe if a person is constantly consumed with bad energy it just becomes a part of who they are especially if you criticize them and they refuse to take action to change things.

No one is criticizing you to make you feel bad. The goal is to try to get you to see things in a different perspective and try to bring a bit of positivity in the life. You cannot be surrounded by negativity nonstop as it will consume your life in the worst possible way and then what? You get upset with the realization that people don’t want to be around you 24/7.

That is where I am in life. If you’re a ‘Negative Nancy’ all the time, I just can’t have you in my presence. I’m not about to allow you to take down the good energy that I have or I’m trying to push forward in my life. I feel like excessive negative energy is like a plague, it jumps from one person to the next and before you know it, it is indeed nonstop and unforgiving that everyone around you is talking about everything that is wrong with life.

How about we take that negative and try to manifest it into something positive. Before you know it you will start to feel better because you’re focusing on ways to improve, not to just dwell in all that is going wrong.

Written By Jason Jones