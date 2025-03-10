Bakersfield, CA – On Saturday, March 8, 2025, a motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital following a crash near Pine Mountain Club, according to KBAK.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the accident took place shortly before 11:30 AM at the intersection of Mil Portrero Highway and Cedarwood Drive.

The injured motorcyclist was promptly airlifted to Kern Medical. At this time, the motorcyclist’s condition is unknown, and no further details regarding the incident have been provided.

The exact cause of the collision remains unclear. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances of the crash.

