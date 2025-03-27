UNITED STATES—You had to look to the funny pages for something of substance. Pig is talking to goat, over a cup of joe (“In coffee we trust”).

PIG: “How does a capitalist system work?”

GOAT: “In theory if you work harder than other guy, you’ll get ahead.”

PIG: “And what’s the the other guy doing?”

GOAT: “Working hard to get ahead of you.”

PIG: “What if we both just agree to nap?”

Yo, El Supremo. You look around and see the debris of flattened ketchup and mustard packets. Do what you want, impose a k in front of words that start with n. People would get really confused between know and now. But that would not be beneficial to the main for people. In a promising development one of not having to fret over mounting fines for overdue library books was self-evident. The first cities to adopt the abolition of library fine was San Francisco, and Los Angeles quickly followed suit. Where the trains meet, you go with it and appreciate the milestone.

The success of it quickly overtook the arguments of responsibility and being responsible for care of the books, which were on loan. It was counter-intuitive, but it was soon revealed that the fines were preventing the library doing what it was meant to do when Andrew Carnegie became the richest man in the United States, after he sold U.S. Steel to the banker J.P. Morgan, who had the notion to take the steel giant and buy nine other steel-making operations. And forge the first billion-dollar corporation. Another of Miller’s influential policies was to foster underemployment; this was the correction for years of hard work.

Miller knew it first-hand, one of the lessons he took to heart from his childhood was work hard. Sweeping sidewalks, recycling aluminum cans, saving your pennies. It was silly, but it was the lesson he would most like to expunge from his childhood resumé. There were things that one survived on, there were times when falling in love or a cheeseburger could save anything. Now, it would seem a test of DNA could clear things up, give a new picture of the inherited world that flowed through his veins, it seemed that everyone had their well-honed opinion of themselves at different points in their life. They were branded.

“Branding is for cattle,” thought the Wizard of Fiction. Well, actually he wrote it down, which is almost the same thing as writing when you are a writer. Thoughts come out as written words.

Did chocolate vitiate the underpinnings of the globe, and thereby slowly and luxuriantly, heeding our demise, a delicious annihilation, bathed in a sugary diadem without which bitter bitter cacao cannot reach the realm of finer taste gradations, bananas brought from Indonesia that it could have been a sin to plant them in the Mid-American isthmus soil and run the rotors of the super planned Allied Fruit encampments, and from god’s good earth spawned these products which make us bend out knees and break our backs, and the moguls sprain their brains, being able to deliver for the investors, those were a different kinds of dirt fields made fertile and prosperous. It is a sin not to plant everything you can.

“We ought not plant dollars were there are only pennies. Or heaven forbid, there is only dirt,” said one of the Titans of Wall St.

Hope and novelty sprang from the DNA test, which he could have gotten for free if he had committed a crime of some sort. In a word, anticipation. He spat in the vial and sent it on its merry way. How close would the results he had foreseen: 30 percent German, 20 percent Scottish, Welsh, English, 10 percent Czeck, Rumanian, 5 percent Ashkenazi Jew, 10 percent French, 5 percent Siberian, 5 percent Martian, Baltic Sea, Subsaharan Africa, Pakistan…So there you go. He’d fill the vial with thin saliva and hope it was teeming with double helixes. What does it matter?

“Something to blab about during awkward lulls in parties.”

The time went by very fast. It went by very slowly. By now the vial was halfway between Los Angeles and Utah, where the DNA firm was based. Made sense. Always good to get that picture; if that imaginary picture was good, why the heck had he ponied up the cash for some outfit in Utah, probably exploiting for prophet the data the Mormon Church had gathered—all the genealogical jun—amassed by generations of the faithful.” One atom of interference to be avoided at all cost, shown time and again.

It actually came, longer than the eight weeks allotted, due to high volume, and when it came it was a surprise to say the least. First of all, instead of the modest five percent Ashkenazi Jew, it turned out that Miller was 30 percent Sephardic Jew, from the Iberian Peninsula, with a percentage from Sub-Saharan Africa. This explained a lot of things, and the acknowledgement of this face, instantly improved his posture, his shoulders no longer drooped, his head reached the apex of verticality, this frequency of his erections and their intensity increased.

Furthermore, there amid the names of possible kin were members of the Delaney clan with a scattering of addresses in Florida and Mississippi. “There is a reason in all things,” Miller reminded himself. “It doesn’t mean we still can’t let go of the things we don’t understand.”



To be continued…