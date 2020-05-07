WESTWOOD—Wednesday, May 6. Reports state that barber shops in Westwood and nation-wide are continuing to proceed with haircuts and salon treatments despite the Coronavirus restrictions that have been government mandated.

A New York Times article reported that a regular client of a Westwood barber shop snuck in to get a hair trim. The anonymous customer, stated to the New York Times, “I was anxious to get it done,” following up with, “I didn’t want to lean into that moment. I wanted to be in and out.” Not all salon owners are trying to be as discreet as the salons in Westwood neighborhoods.

It was reported in the Dallas Morning News that a salon owner by the name of, Shelley Luther, owner of Salon À la Mode and Hot Mess Enterprises has been put in jail for neglecting the judge’s orders to close her business during the international pandemic. The assigned, Judge Eric V Moyé offered her a more lenient sentence should she come forward with an apology for reopening her salon in late April, just a few weeks after the order was put in place in March. According to CBS Dallas Fort Worth, Luther did not apologize, but defended her case with the necessity to feed her children and the responsibility of taking care of her stylists who also have to feed their children.

The decision on when salons in Westwood and other Los Angeles areas will reopen in Phase 3. The final date still pending. As for Shelley Luther, she will legally be allowed to operate this Friday in Dallas, TX.