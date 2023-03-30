SANTA MONICA—The Other Art Fair will be hosted at the Barker Hanger March 30 thru April 2. Over 130 artists will have their work displayed at the Barker Hangar during the four-day event. Displays, Murals, zine-making workshops, live DJ sets, Cocktails and food trucks are part of the events attractions.

Those who purchase tickets for the opening night on Thursday can book free returns for the remaining three nights. Over half of the artists’ work on display will be their first time having their work displayed at an exhibition.

Tickets cost $45 on opening night and $18 for the remaining three nights. They can be purchased using this link https://www.theotherartfair.com/la/tickets/.

Parking is free on opening night. Barker Hangar is located at 3021 Airport Ave. Santa Monica, CA 90405. For inquiries regarding tickets email tickets@theotherartfair.com.