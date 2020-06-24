AMERICA— The Major League Baseball Players Association announced on Tuesday, June 23 they have come to terms with MLB and agreed to play a 60-game season.

Players have agreed to report to training camps by July 1 and MLB announced that opening day will be either on July 23 or 24 for the official start of the 2020 season. Due to a late start, the season is expected to end by September 27.

The proposed schedule will largely feature divisional play, with the remaining portion of a team’s games coming against their opposite league’s corresponding geographical division.

MLB stated that the majority of baseball clubs are expected to conduct training camps at the ballparks in their home cities.

The battle between the MLB and the MLBPA has been ongoing since COVID-19 ended the season before it even began. Proposals made by the MLB to the players have come and gone, with none actually coming to full fruition. Many main argument points included salary and the protection of players against COVID-19.

According to ESPN, players will receive the full prorated share of their salaries in this new agreement, which comes to about 37% of their full-season salaries. The postseason would remain at 10 teams.

“Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.