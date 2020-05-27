UNITED STATES—Former NBA star Patrick Ewing, 57, announced on Friday, May 22, that he tested positive for COVID-19. The Georgetown basketball coach was hospitalized over the weekend and released on Monday, May 25. Ewing is now recovering from the deadly virus at home.

Patrick Ewing Jr. took to Twitter to inform fans that his father is recovering and doing much better. In his post, he thanked the nurses and doctors who cared for his father while hospitalized.

“My father is now home and getting better,” Ewing Jr. wrote on May 25. “We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

The 7-foot tall, Hall of Famer started his career by leading Georgetown to the 1984 NCAA men’s basketball championship. Ewing played four years with the Hoyas, reached three title games, and went 121-23 with a .840 winning percentage. He broke into the NBA, being drafted 1st overall in 1985 with the New York Knicks. Ewing played 17 seasons in the NBA, 15 seasons with the Knicks.