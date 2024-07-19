HOLLYWOOD—Things are turning ugly on the CBS soap opera, “The Young and the Restless.” I mean this war between Jack Abbott and Victor Newman hasn’t already started and these two are trading barbs. Kyle stupidly in a drunken stupor spilled everything to Jack who knows Victor is using his son against him. Kyle being such a spoiled brat, doesn’t realize it, or perhaps he does and doesn’t care that he is torching his relationship with his father and mother, and for what? Cause he didn’t get the power position he wanted at Jabot? Give me a break already.

I can already see it, as Nick warned Victor, Kyle will betray Victor, find himself fired and let go from Glissade and begging Jack to help him pick up the pieces. Kyle is literally torching all his relationships at the moment from Diane to Jack to Summer, the only bright spot he has is Claire, and I would hate to see her caught in the middle of this Abbott and Newman war, but I can indeed see it happening.

For once though, I hope Jack gets the upper hand. It would be nice to see Victor completely knocked off his pedestal for once because the guy truly thinks he is unstoppable. Speaking of Nick, what are the writers doing with his character? He just feels like he is fumbling around Genoa City. If the writers are even considering a repairing with Phyllis and Nick, just stop right now, no one wants to see that, we truly don’t.

Summer was heated that Kyle was making decisions without involving her and said something that she should have been told plenty of times before; she’s not Harrison’s biological child, Tara is, and it would be nice to see her return to town and make a few waves. While we have the Abbott/Newman war, there is another war brewing between Lily and Devon.

Lily, please explain. You don’t want to run Hamilton-Winters with your brother, you’d rather stay at Chancellor simply because Jill appointed you in a top position. Girl, it is a direct result because you were married to Cane and that’s it. Yes, Devon can be an ass at times in business, but he does know how to get things down.

I feel this move is simply a way for the writers to bring Billy and Lily back together (even though) those two are dreadful together on the small screen. There is no chemistry there, it just doesn’t click people. If it didn’t work before it is NOT going to work now. I could see this decision if Lily does what I think she does, severing her relationship with Devon because it is clear as day, she has no plans to run her father’s company with her brother and that is something I don’t think Neil ever wanted.

Chelsea and Adam, you both have been very bad. The two driven with grief over Connor’s OCD, got drunk and had sex, even though they are in relationships. I’m sorry the Connor OCD tale is just not giving what I think the writers suspect it is. Billy and Sally are devoted to their lovers, not knowing they have betrayed them, and this is going to hurt Sally the worst, but if it drives her back towards Nick, I might be okay with it, but I feel like the writers are pushing Nick towards Sharon.

Sharon is a bit on edge, she is grappling with some serious grief involving Cassie and those memories are feeling like they are going to cause her to snap at any moment. This storyline with Cassie is about to not only bring Nick and Sharon back together, but it is about to force Daniel to grapple with his role in Cassie’s death, something his daughter Lucy has no idea about.

Nate and Audra took their friendship to the next level; however, she doesn’t want to get too attached to Nate, but Audra this is the guy you should want to be with. He might be devious, but he seems loyal to those who are loyal to him, and their chemistry is even more electric than what you had with Kyle. Let’s see what happens “Y&R” fans.