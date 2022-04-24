SAN FRANCISCO- The Romero family is desperate to be reunited with Chris Romero, who has been missing since Wednesday, April 19. The 60-year old Hispanic man, with white hair and a moustache was last heard from around 1:45 p.m. at Tire Choice Auto Services Center in Albany, near Berkely driving a 2012 grey Ford Focus.

Romero is from Sacramento, has thinning white hair, weighs 180 pounds. He has spots on his leg and a scar across his throat and the front of his torso.

Romero was wearing a red, white and blue Nikes, blue jeans and a grey hoodie. On Thursday the car was towed to 1855 McAlister St. in San Francisco on April 20. The car was parked halfway in his driveway. The windows were down, the car was empty. An officer said it appears the car was stolen.

Romero has been sober for five years, but he is a recovering addict.

Christopher Romero’s daughter Valerie tells SF News she simply hopes her father is safe, and wants to assure him the family loves him unconditionally regardless if he is struggling with any issues.

“We want him to return home where he will be safe, everyone is extremely worried,” explained his daughter Valerie Romero.

Authorities and his family are tirelessly searching night and day for his safe return.

If you have any information on the location or have seen Mr. Romero, authorities urge you to contact the Albany Police Department at: (510)525-7300