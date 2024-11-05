SANTA MONICA—On Monday, November 4, the city of Santa Monica reported that the Santa Monica Fire Department extinguished a blaze that happened on Bay Street.

The SMFD reported at 1:37 a.m. they responded to reports of multiple palm trees on fire that spread to one nearby structure on Bay Street.

An infant was assessed for smoke inhalation and not transported. Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames within 25 minutes of the first 911 call. All occupants in the nearby structure had self-evacuated prior to the Fire Department arriving.

Crews experienced high winds during the call and worked to prevent the fire from spreading. They remained on scene for over an hour to ensure the area was safe for residents to return. Residents were allowed back to their homes by 3 a.m.

There were no reports of any injuries during the fire. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation by the Santa Monica Police Department. Anyone with details about the incident can contact the police department at 310-458-8491.