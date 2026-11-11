PACIFIC PALISADES—The Bay Theater in Palisades Village, located at 1035 N. Swarthmore Avenue is reopening on November 13. The theater sits on the corner lost of Sunset Boulevard and Swarthmore Avenue.

Reports indicate that cinemas have been officially taken over by Paramount Pictures, Caruso and The Lot, who have added new cinema technology, luxury seating, and dining options.

Free 3-Hour Parking is available with the purchase of a validated theater ticket, in the Palisades Village parking garage.

According to the Bay Theater website, guests may choose and reserve their seats when purchasing the tickets. Luxury seating comes complete with head and footrests.

First showings include Ebeneezer: A Christmas Carol, starring Johnny Depp as Scrooge himself. This film is rated PG-13.

Wild Horse Nine and/or You Can See Everything are showing as well. Both are Rated R.

To entertain the littles in the family, The Cat in the Hat is rated PG and showing on opening day.

For the Teens, Tweens, and in-betweens audiences that enjoy sci-fi and fear Godzilla Minus Zero is showing. It is Rated R.

Children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21-years of age or older to attend R-Rated films. A Valid ID is required.

Dining menus are available for those who wish to take advantage of the dining option. Food and beverages are sold separately. A service button is on the armrest to alert a server when ready to order.

The Bay Theater has both wheelchair-accessible seating inside the theater, and restrooms. Closed captioning devices are available upon request for those in need of them.