PACIFIC PALISADES—After two years, the Bay Theater is reopening in Pacific Palisades under a new owner. Skydance-owned Paramount Pictures has taken ownership of the Bay Theater, which was previously leased to Netflix by the developer Rick Caruso.

The Bay Theater has been closed since January 2025 due to the Palisades Fire. Plans to reopen the theater were announced by Caruso and Skydance CEO David Ellison on Tuesday, October 13.

“Together with Caruso, we are proud to help bring the Bay back to life as a place for the Pacific Palisades community to gather around the shared experience of cinema,” Skydance CEO David Ellison said in the statement. “This theater has always meant more than movies alone — it’s woven into the fabric of this neighborhood, and helping restore it is a privilege. We’re inspired by the resilience of Pacific Palisades residents, and we’re honored to help support this community’s comeback.”

The theater will reopen, operated by The Lot, a La Jolla-based luxury dine-in chain that currently operates four other locations in California. The theater will feature current movie releases, nostalgic classics, curated events, and special programming. The reopening will offer luxury seating, dining, and signature cocktails, according to the news release.

The reopening of the theater is a part of the broader Los Angeles cinema scene revival. Other incorporations of this plan include Sony’s planned restoration of the Cinerama Dome and the rehabilitation of the ArcLight Hollywood, Amazon’s lease of the Culver Theatre, and the Egyptian in Hollywood purchased by Netflix.

The Bay Theater is located in Palisades Village at 1035 N. Swarthmore Avenue. The Bay Theater is set to reopen in late 2026; currently, there is no official reopening date.