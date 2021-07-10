CALIFORNIA—According to Los Angeles Police Officer, Lizeth Lomeli, vandals shot 19 small business windows within a 5-mile radius on Ventura Boulevard and Tampa on Wednesday, July 7 at 4:00 a.m. in area of Tarzana.

Business owners and employees arrived at work to find their front doors and windows broken and immediately started sweeping and boarding up the windows.

Some of the businesses hit were Chase Bank, Knauer Pianos, The Carving Board, Excitement Adult Store, AGWC Rockin’ Rescue, and Mi Casa Lighting and Fans.

According to LAPD Officer J. Chaves, “we don’t know the extent of the damage yet.”

Several of the businesses have security cameras and investigators are reviewing the footage to identify the suspect. Police believe there could be more than one suspect.

In 2020, during the Thanksgiving holiday, a similar incident occurred in the same vicinity where vandals shot out storefront windows of multiple businesses.

There hasn’t been any reports that the incidents are connected.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported in either attack.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information to come forward. Anyone with information about the case can call investigators at 818-756-4800.

By Anita Brown and Mary Kathryn