SANTA MONICA—On Monday, October 19, Big Blue Bus (BBB) transportation agency announced that bus fares will be free on November 3rd. Voters may take advantage of the free bus fares to help residents get to and from the polls on election day. Reports indicate that the BBB has waived all fees system wide in effort to get voters to the polls without the added stress of transportation costs.

The opportunity is open to everyone regardless of their party affiliation or where they are traveling to/from. This includes all BBB throughout Santa Monica and the Westside communities.

The transit agency uses the BBB to connect Santa Monica residents to its neighboring communities including UCLA. The bus fare waiver for this year’s 2026 General Election follows the protocol used during the 2024 election cycle.

Please note; the Voter Registration Deadline to receive a ballot by mail has passed. The October 19 deadline was only for mail in ballots.

Same-day voter registration is available for eligible Los Angeles County residents. Any Vote Center in Los Angeles County can assist individuals wishing to check to be sure they are registered to vote.

The Polls will be open for voting on Tuesday, November 3, from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (PST)